Brokerages Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report sales of $30.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.90 million and the highest is $35.90 million. Omeros reported sales of $4.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 559.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $114.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.70 million to $131.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $165.25 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Omeros by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Omeros by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Omeros by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Omeros by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

OMER stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. 1,308,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,558. Omeros has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.98.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.