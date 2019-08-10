Brokerages Expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Announce ($0.35) Earnings Per Share

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.35) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Check Cap an industry rank of 84 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Shares of CHEK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 24,651 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. Check Cap has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.50.
Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Cap will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Check Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.
