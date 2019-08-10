Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. ValuEngine raised Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $27.00 target price on Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $379,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 82,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 121,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,961. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

