Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report $105.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.73 million and the lowest is $104.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $138.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $416.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.90 million to $421.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $491.60 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $498.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 17.84%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 540,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,323. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.71. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $61.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,683 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 63.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

