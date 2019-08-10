Brokerages Set Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Price Target at $22.33

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 138,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,547. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

