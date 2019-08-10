Brokerages Set Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price at $32.35

Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Sunday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 16,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $610,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,835 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 60.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 242.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 17.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 927,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after buying an additional 136,205 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $13,856,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.40. Appian has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

