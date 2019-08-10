Brokerages Set Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) PT at $19.65

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRZO shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,272.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $259,600. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of CRZO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,959,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.12.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

