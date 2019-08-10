Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) PT at $23.75

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

HARP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,846,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,666,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

