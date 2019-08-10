Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 310.33

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($4.01).

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGEN. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 273 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £4,281.28 ($5,594.25). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,855.71 ($2,424.81). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,934 shares of company stock worth $777,896.

LON:LGEN traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 238 ($3.11). The stock had a trading volume of 24,475,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.29. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 292.30 ($3.82).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.