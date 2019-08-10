Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Target Price at $93.30

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.30.

MAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ManpowerGroup to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.66. 219,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

