Brokerages Set PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Price Target at $52.33

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

PJT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 655.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 777,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PJT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 141,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,722. PJT Partners has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

