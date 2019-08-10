Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Price Target at $27.83

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.50) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 933,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Radian Group has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 43.66%. The business had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,582,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after buying an additional 322,154 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

