Brokerages Set Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) PT at $12.80

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RLGY shares. Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NYSE:RLGY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. 4,922,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,520. Realogy has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Realogy’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,372,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Realogy by 1,709.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 859,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 811,786 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Realogy by 67,859.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 765,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 764,095 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Realogy by 1,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 616,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 572,302 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

