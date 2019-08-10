Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target at $35.80

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $41.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $30.12. 470,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,780. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $444.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $109,056.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 9,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $287,277.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 53,040 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,004,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

