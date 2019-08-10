Brokerages Set Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) PT at $35.60

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Tenaris by 292.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 14.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,854,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

