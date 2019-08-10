Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target at $20.23

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.08.

Several research firms have commented on CG. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $197,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 994,829 shares of company stock valued at $93,013,243 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.