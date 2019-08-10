Brokerages Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Price Target at $303.17

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,204 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.