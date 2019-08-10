Brokerages Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT at $120.00

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,377,587 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 225.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 114.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 168.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

