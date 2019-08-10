Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%.

AUPH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

AUPH opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 41,043 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,439,000 after buying an additional 368,781 shares in the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

