Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 302,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,411. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,492,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 376,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after buying an additional 585,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,390,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,770,000 after buying an additional 93,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,374,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,316,000 after buying an additional 30,681 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

