BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BCUCY stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $17.85.

About BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

