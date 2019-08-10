Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bunge by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,192 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Bunge by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other Bunge news, CEO Gregory A. Heckman bought 38,588 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,874.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,954.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 4,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,820.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 212,588 shares of company stock worth $10,882,275. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $72.35.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

