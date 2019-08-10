Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.65 EPS.

CABO stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,260.01. 50,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,201.91. Cable One has a 12-month low of $754.43 and a 12-month high of $1,271.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total transaction of $233,044.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,147.42, for a total transaction of $613,869.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,398. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 39.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cable One by 68.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,090.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,309.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,316.00 target price (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,219.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

