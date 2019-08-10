Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,309.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,316.00 target price (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cable One from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,090.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,219.00.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,260.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,201.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One has a 12-month low of $754.43 and a 12-month high of $1,271.15.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 31.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,147.42, for a total transaction of $613,869.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.59, for a total transaction of $1,976,484.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,843 shares of company stock worth $3,281,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Cable One by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

