Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Caci International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caci International from $179.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caci International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.71.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $37,740.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,845.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Gilmore III sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.18, for a total value of $42,058.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $576,501. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.23. 150,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,386. Caci International Inc has a 52-week low of $138.39 and a 52-week high of $219.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

