Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,748,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,837,829.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $325,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,262 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,660 shares of company stock worth $12,983,033 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.