Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of C$88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.58 million.

Shares of Calian Group stock traded up C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$34.00. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891. The company has a market capitalization of $264.41 million and a PE ratio of 17.00. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$25.76 and a 1 year high of C$34.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Separately, Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$38.25 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.75, for a total transaction of C$87,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$569,868.75. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$54,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,893 shares in the company, valued at C$642,362. Insiders have sold a total of 18,414 shares of company stock worth $624,182 over the last 90 days.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

