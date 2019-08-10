Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $446.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.12 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Callaway Golf updated its Q3 guidance to $0.11 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.03-1.09 EPS.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.83. 4,602,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,662. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

In related news, Director Russell L. Fleischer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,920.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,575 shares of company stock worth $324,630. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 30.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

