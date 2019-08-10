Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.685-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Callaway Golf also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.11 EPS.

NYSE ELY opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $446.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.12 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 6.68%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

ELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upgraded Callaway Golf from an equal rating to a weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.28.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 6,575 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,479.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,660.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $324,630. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.