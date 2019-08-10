Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.79. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 17,129,201 shares traded.

CPE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Williams Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 192,920 shares in the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

