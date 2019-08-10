CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Up 8.4%

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71, 124,012 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 130,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 2.55% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

