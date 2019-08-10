Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Hold

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSM. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.35. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 8.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 285,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

