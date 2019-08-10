Canaccord Genuity Increases LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $79.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Macquarie initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded LYFT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reduced their target price on LYFT from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.96.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.12. 8,421,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,244. LYFT has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.00.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LYFT will post -11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $42,175,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $7,829,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $17,984,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $2,346,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.