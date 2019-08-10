Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.32 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.73. 545,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.03. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.16.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.85 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

