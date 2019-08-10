CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

CTST has been the subject of several other reports. Bloom Burton downgraded CannTrust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight Capital downgraded CannTrust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded CannTrust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CannTrust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CannTrust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

NYSE:CTST traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,625,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,148. CannTrust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 3.42.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. CannTrust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of C$16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CannTrust will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CannTrust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of CannTrust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CannTrust during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

