Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Target Price to $47.00

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Benefitfocus to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,866. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raymond Alexander August bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 511,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,463.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $27,400.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,836.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 211.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 153.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

