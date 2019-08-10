Cappasity Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDAX. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $103,684.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.32 or 0.04381607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00044150 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001067 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001024 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,449,149 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

