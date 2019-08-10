Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.95-4.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 5,970,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. Capri has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Capri to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 615,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $20,030,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards purchased 11,600 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $399,156.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

