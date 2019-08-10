Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.95-4.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Capri to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of Capri and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.00. 5,970,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,889. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Capri has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $75.96.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards bought 11,600 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $399,156.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol bought 615,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $20,030,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

