Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Carbon Black’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Carbon Black posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carbon Black will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carbon Black.

Get Carbon Black alerts:

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBLK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carbon Black currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

In other news, CEO Patrick Morley sold 277,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $5,278,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $923,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,160 shares of company stock worth $10,382,290 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carbon Black stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. 3,588,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.28. Carbon Black has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $26.11.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carbon Black (CBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Black Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Black and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.