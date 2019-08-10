Cardano Market Capitalization Hits $1.30 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Indodax, HitBTC and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $55.99 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00022703 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011450 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.96 or 0.01992822 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009345 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Bithumb, Binance, Cryptopia, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, Indodax, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, OKEx, Bitbns, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, DragonEX, Exmo, Cryptomate, Cryptohub and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

