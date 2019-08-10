Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. Career Education also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.24 EPS.

Shares of Career Education stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $21.89. 951,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,869. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34. Career Education has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $156.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Career Education will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Career Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Career Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Career Education and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $94,008.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,710.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

