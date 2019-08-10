Caretrust REIT’s (CTRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut Caretrust REIT from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.86.

CTRE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,998,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,781,000 after acquiring an additional 955,883 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 11,620.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,097 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,233,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,329,000 after acquiring an additional 171,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 124,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

