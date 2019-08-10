Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.88

Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and traded as low as $9.96. Carolina Trust Bancshares shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 19,914 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Carolina Trust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Carolina Trust Bancshares alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carolina Trust Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Carolina Trust Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART)

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Trust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Trust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.