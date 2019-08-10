CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

CRRFY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CARREFOUR SA/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 177,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84. CARREFOUR SA/S has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

