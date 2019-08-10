Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVNA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Carvana to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carvana from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Shares of CVNA opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. Carvana has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $79.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.50 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 181,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $12,240,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,984,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $559,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,980 shares of company stock valued at $103,178,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

