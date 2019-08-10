Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. 239,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,302. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 0.80. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $47.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 76.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 17,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $694,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $3,142,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,206 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,087 over the last ninety days. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3,567.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

