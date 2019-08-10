Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.58. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $261.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $264.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.38 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

