CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL.B traded down C$5.86 during trading on Friday, hitting C$60.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.77. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$47.32 and a one year high of C$68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.50, for a total value of C$1,487,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,436,525. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $1,499,709.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.