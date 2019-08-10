Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Celcuity alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celcuity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on shares of Celcuity and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of CELC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. 1,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.55. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.94 and a current ratio of 26.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 13,655.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.